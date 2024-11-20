Nov 8, 2024; Munich, Germany; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during press conference at the FC Bayern Munchen training grounds at Sabener Strasse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ frustrating season continued this week as quarterback Daniel Jones was benched, demoted to third string, and Tommy DeVito was named the starter going forward. While it wasn’t the most shocking move, that doesn’t mean it didn’t ruffle some feathers.

According to Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, there’s “disappointment” among the team about the demotion, especially due to the situation. He received a phone call from an offensive player on the Giants, which he shared on social media Tuesday night.

“Sources: There is ‘disappointment’ among some Giants players regarding how the Daniel Jones situation was handled over the past week, especially with players aware it was primarily a financial decision by the organization,” Schultz wrote.

“Dexter Lawrence publicly stated on Tuesday: ‘He’s the QB1. To me, he’s the best quarterback on the team.’ One offensive player told me over the phone: ‘We’re not idiots. They did it because of money. So be it. But Daniel has been all class, never complained, and is now being completely disregarded. The TEAM record is bad. You can point fingers everywhere. To try to blame him is trash, and making him third string is weak as fu**.’ The sense I’ve gotten from multiple sources — players, coaches, and executives — is that the issues within the organization go far beyond just one person.”

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence made comments on Tuesday about his “best friend” Jones.

“It’s tough for that to happen. I can’t control it,” Lawrence told The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll. “They made the decision based off their evaluations and their thoughts and feelings. … That’s my boy. As a player, you got to keep playing. As a human and as a brother, I feel for him.”

Lawrence added that the Giants (2-8) losing is just about one person, yet Jones has been the one who’s had to face the most scrutiny.

Head coach Brian Daboll said in a statement on the Giants Twitter/X account that the move was necessary after evaluating tape.

Coach Daboll: We are making a quarterback switch from Daniel Jones to Tommy DeVito. After evaluating and watching a lot of tape, that’s the reason we are going with Tommy. Drew Lock will be the backup. This was a necessary move for us and I’m looking forward to working with Tommy… pic.twitter.com/OTPmSCIq0P — New York Giants (@Giants) November 18, 2024

“We are making a quarterback switch from Daniel Jones to Tommy DeVito. After evaluating and watching a lot of tape, that’s the reason we are going with Tommy. Drew Lock will be the backup. This was a necessary move for us and I’m looking forward to working with Tommy and he’ll be ready to go against Tampa Bay.”

