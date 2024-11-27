Malik Nabers said Tuesday he has “no regrets” about his pointed postgame comments after the Giants’ loss to Tampa Bay Sunday. Photo Credit: SNY Giants Videos

Malik Nabers has had a couple of days to think about his pointed postgame comments Sunday, where he called the team “soft as f***” and criticized the offensive game plan.

The rookie wide receiver has not changed his mind about his feelings. He told reporters Tuesday, “I still stand on what I said.”

Nabers could not hide his frustration after a 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, saying “I’m tired of going out there and losing.” The 2024 first-round draft pick did not have a single target in the first half and said, “I started getting the ball when it was 30-0. What do you want me to do?”

Nabers told reporters he probably could have toned down some of his language, but he stands by his intent.

“So, yeah, if I had an opportunity to go back and change the words I said, I would,” he said. “But, I still stand on what I said. I said it. I don’t have no regrets with what I said. But like I said, as I look at it on the film, we just lacked technique.”

Nabers’ comments were just the latest distraction for the Giants, who released quarterback Daniel Jones after six seasons Friday. When ESPN’s Elle Duncan poked fun at Jones’ situation on SportsCenter, a Giants executive and team’s fans fired back.

So Nabers’ comments couldn’t have come at a worse time for the 2-9 Giants. Some criticized him for speaking out so vocally despite being a rookie.

“Just because I’m a rookie, I’m a part of a team,” Nabers said. “I got added to this team to be a resource, to be somebody that can change the game. I’m not going to just sit back just because I’m a younger guy and not speak on how I feel. They want me to speak up. They feel like my energy helps the offense in a way to be explosive.

“So of course I’m going to to speak up. … that’s just how I am. I’m not going to just sit back and just let it go down because I’m a younger player. Clout don’t mean nothing. I still play football. I play it at a high level. So, whoever’s saying I don’t have the authority to be speaking out, that’s on them. I don’t care.”

Nabers probably spoke for many in the Giants locker room Sunday when he said that Jones was not the problem. The team is a mess right now, and head coach Brian Daboll has been on the hot seat for weeks.

