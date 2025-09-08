Sep 7, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) enters the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

While rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart did not play in Sunday’s Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders, at least some reporters wanted to talk with him after the game. And while Dart agreed, his team did not.

Darryl Slater of The Star-Ledger shared what happened on X (formerly Twitter) following the game.

“Jaxson Dart agreed to speak with reporters after game, but Giants spokesman again violated NFL’s clear-cut media rules by shutting down interview before it could begin,” Slater said. “Giants have refused to let Dart or Jameis Winston talk to media, disregarding long-standing league protocol.”

Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk noted that “All players are required to be available after every game, and once during the week. The Giants consistently have declined to make Dart or quarterback Jameis Winston available.”

Alper added that these kind of issues happen, but “Usually, problems arise when players don’t want to cooperate. In this case, it’s the team that is keeping the players from complying.”

WFAN’s Shaun Morash called the story “embarrassing.”

“There is quite literally zero reason to be asking a player who did not play in the game and is currently a backup anything after a game,” Morash said, adding that it was “sad ‘reporting.'”

So, does Morash have a point? Under normal circumstances, maybe. That said, there are additional points to consider.

One, while he didn’t play, before the game, it was reported that the Giants had a “package of plays designed for Jaxson Dart.”

Two, following the game, a 20-6 loss where starting quarterback Russell Wilson was 17-for-37 and threw no touchdowns, Giants coach Brian Daboll wouldn’t immediately commit (per Slater) to Wilson starting in Week 2.

This is far from a situation where there’s no good reason to have any questions for the backup quarterback about a game.