The New York Giants’ offseason transactions have been followed closely on HBO’s first-ever offseason edition of their hit series Hard Knocks. And on Monday, one comment from the show in particular led to an awkward interview involving new Giants quarterback Drew Lock.

During the first four episodes of the docuseries, the show has been focused on the Giants’ decision-making throughout the 2024 Free Agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have been the primary characters of the series, with the two frequently discussing their preferences for who they would want on the team heading into the 2024-25 season.

When talking about the team’s backup quarterback situation, Daboll shared his preference to largely keep the continuity in the quarterback room by resigning Tyrod Taylor.

However, the Giants were outbid by their crosstown rivals, as the veteran signed a two-year $12 million deal with the New York Jets to be the primary backup to Aaron Rodgers.

This forced the Giants to pivot to another player who was mentioned on Hard Knocks as a potential target of Schoen’s, agreeing to a one-year $5 million deal with Drew Lock back in March.

During a press conference on Monday, Lock was reminded by a reporter that he was not Daboll’s preferred choice for the job, asking Lock whether he had any hard feelings about these comments.

“I assume you have seen or heard about this,” said the unidentified reporter. “Or maybe not. But on Hard Knocks, there was a scene where Daboll said his top choice for backup is to keep Tyrod (Taylor). Of course, that didn’t end up working out. Do you know or do you care?”

To Lock’s credit, he answered the question like a true professional, saying that he understands Daboll’s desire to keep the continuity of last year’s quarterback room.

“Being in my sixth year, you want to keep the quarterback room the same,” said Lock. “Regardless of what’s going on. That’s what happened after my first year in Seattle. As a coach… If I go into quarterback coaching and we have a great room. I would try and keep it the same. Why wouldn’t you? If your quarterback room works well, everybody meshes well. It’s a very good sign for your team. I get it, I have no animosity or hard feelings there.”

This is certainly one drawback for teams who are set to be featured on the off-season version of Hard Knocks in the future.

We’ve already seen several media members start to form narratives about the Giants just from watching Hard Knocks. Boomer Esiason in particular recently said that the show has made it clear to him that the organization believes they are “stuck” with Daniel Jones.

If that is true, Lock could be an option to see some playing time this coming season. Even if he may not be the “preferred” backup option for Brian Daboll.

