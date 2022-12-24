Minnesota’s Mall of America was the site of America’s latest gun violence incident as a 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Friday night. Among those who escaped the nation’s largest shopping center after hearing gunshots were several New York Giants players and the team’s radio play-by-play announcer, Bob Papa.

The Giants are in town to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday morning and are staying at a hotel that is adjacent to the mall. According to Pat Hanlon, the team’s executive vice president of communications, several players and personnel were in the mall when the shooting happened. Thankfully, they all got out without issue.

“Everyone is back in the hotel and accounted for now,” Hanlon said Friday night.

Papa, who has been the Giants’ radio announcer since 1995, initially tweeted from inside the mall when the incident happened and he had apparently been relocated to Twin Cities Grill where people were on lockdown.

Scary here @mallofamerica. Shooting in mall. On lockdown at #TwinCitiesGrill. Two gunmen at least one victim. — Bob Papa (@BobPapa_NFL) December 24, 2022

About an hour later, he was also able to safely exit the mall and let people know he was safe via social media.

Safely out of mall and back at hotel. Prayers to victim. https://t.co/gWygbgpCtA — Bob Papa (@BobPapa_NFL) December 24, 2022

According to Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges, an altercation broke out between two groups, and, at some point, someone pulled a gun and shot the 19-year-old victim multiple times. A bystander’s jacket was also grazed by a bullet. The incident reportedly lasted all of 30 seconds.

“We have an incident where if someone decides that they want to pull out a gun and shoot somebody with complete lack of disrespect for human life, I still don’t know what we can do to stop that,” Hodges said.

