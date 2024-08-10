Photo Credit: WJLA

Much like the rest of the world, sports have changed a lot as technology has continued to evolve. But in the NFL, the way first downs are measured hasn’t changed much over the years. Baltimore Ravens play-by-play man Gerry Sandusky thinks it’s time to evolve.

Late in Friday night’s preseason game between the Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee tried to pick up a first down on a quarterback sneak. It was not immediately clear whether he reached the line to gain. As such, the chains were brought out for a measurement.

That was Sandusky’s cue.

“This is one of the things — as you look at the replay, think about this,” Sandusky said. “We have the technology to put a GPS tracker on Mars. But we still use a bunch of older guys on the sideline with sticks to measure whether a ball carrier got a first down or not. Nothing against the older guys with sticks.”

Sandusky was not done. The measurement showed that McKee picked up the first down. Then, as the camera briefly focused on one of the chain gang members returning to the sideline, Sandusky continued his commentary.

“It just seems absurd that in a game where they have GPS trackers on player’s shoulder pads, they have 19 different levels of algorithms to measure everything in the NFL we still use guys with glasses who are no longer what you’d call physically fit trotting out a pair of sticks to measure first downs.”

Analyst Rod Woodson seemed to agree with Sandusky’s feelings.

“And we saw the line judges had two different marks,” Woodson said. “The line judge close to us was a little shorter and the line judge on the other side was a little further. And they took that line judge.”

“They each trot in and eye where they think the ball is and then mark it with their feet,” added Sandusky. “We’re not talking surgical precision here.”

