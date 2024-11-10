Credit: NFL Network

Have you imagined what a touchdown would sound like in a different language?

Shawn Hochuli already told us what a false start sounded like in German, but Rich Eisen (and Kurt Warner) didn’t dare to one-up the son of Ed Hochuli. Instead, they left it to the professionals. And as you might imagine, hearing a touchdown in German is as electric as you made it up to be in your head.

The German call of Chuba Hubbard’s rushing touchdown was excellent: pic.twitter.com/Ta9m1293ZV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 10, 2024

Leave it to the international announcers to find a way to make a 1-yard rushing touchdown in a game between opponents with a combined 4-14 record sound like the most important play in the game. But it arguably was, as it wound up being the difference in the Carolina Panthers’s 20-17 overtime win over the New York Giants on Sunday in Munich.

This time around, the Giants were on the other end of an exciting German call. The NFL’s international series didn’t reach Germany until 2022, but German calls predate that, especially in American football across the pond. Just take Landon Collins 44-yard pick six in Week 7 of 2016 for example.

Eight years later, Chuba Hubbard is giving the Panthers a 17-7 lead en route to a career-high 153-yard rushing performance. He also allowed us to hear “Touchdown Panthers” in German, which sounds pretty much like you might expect it to, but it’s still cool nonetheless.

We won’t try translating what was said in sheer excitement, but Eisen later gave us an “overtime” in German, for what it’s worth. It pales compared to what NFL Network shared during the third quarter, Hubbard’s touchdown, but the comparison is the thief of joy.

Let’s enjoy the call for what it was — electric.

[NFL Network]