Plenty of NFL players get into it with members of the media, but San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is typically one of the more friendly athletes in the league.

Kittle’s positive reputation didn’t stop him from teasing the reporters at his press conference over their apparently subpar shoe choices.

Speaking Wednesday in the lead-up to the team’s second preseason game, Kittle took a moment to troll the everyday media squad over poor taste in footwear and not mixing it up day to day.

“You guys are out there at every practice, you guys watch us all the time,” Kittle said. “But there’s a special teams period where I catch footballs and I can observe you guys. And you guys really need to up your sneaker game. It’s absolutely atrocious.”

Kittle went through a few reporters in the crowd to give them some pointers.

The two-time All-Pro tight end ripped Grant Cohn for wearing Vans “every day” and even argued when Cohn tried to protest that they were in fact New Balance sneakers.

“I observe all your guys’ shoes, and I am disappointed in you guys as a community,” Kittle said. “It’s Year 8 guys, let’s figure this out together.”

Kittle, star of the first season of Receiver on Netflix, is always good for an interview and is never afraid to share his opinions, whether on NFL analytics or in this case, shoes.

Now if only he would fork over a couple of stacks to help the media invest in some better kicks.

