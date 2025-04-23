Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dianna Russini knows that Aaron Rodgers respects what she does; his camp told her as much.

That didn’t stop him from undercutting her reporting whenever it suited him. When Russini reported that Rodgers was looking to leave the Jets, he fired back with a vague swipe at “journalistic integrity,” as if questioning her credibility might somehow reshape the narrative. Rodgers has always played the media game on his terms. But during his tumultuous New York tenure, he made it clear, especially on The Pat McAfee Show, that he didn’t appreciate how The Athletic’s lead NFL insider covered him.

And Russini has since learned that another NFL star doesn’t like her reporting either.

On Wednesday, she reported that George Kittle’s absence from the 49ers’ offseason program stems from contract demands. According to Russini, Kittle wants to top the tight end market after Trey McBride signed a four-year, $76 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

She added that, while Kittle hasn’t requested a trade, other teams are keeping a close eye as negotiations stall.

According to Kittle, that’s not true.

“Your source is incorrect,” Kittle wrote on X.

So who’s telling the truth? You heard it straight from Kittle, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that’s the be-all and end-all. Public denials are part of the game, especially when agents and teams negotiate through the media without wanting to make it obvious.

Maybe Kittle’s side is keeping things quiet while leverage builds. Perhaps the 49ers are bracing for a contract clash before it boils over. Either way, Russini doesn’t report something without solid information. Her sources are plugged in, even if the players aren’t ready to publicly support it.

That doesn’t mean Kittle is lying, but it probably does mean both sides can be telling different versions of the story. We’ll see if Kittle offers more clarity on the real reason for his absence in the coming days.