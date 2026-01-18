Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills had a great chance to beat the Denver Broncos in overtime of their NFL Playoff matchup on Saturday.

However, a Josh Allen deep ball that initially appeared to be caught by wide receiver Brandin Cooks, only for Broncos defensive back Ja’Quan McMillian to come away with it while the two tussled on the ground, changed the entire complexion of overtime and helped Denver eventually win, 33-30.

A replay review seemed to show Cooks was on the ground with possession of the ball. However, a portion of the ball was in McMillan’s arms by the time Cooks hit the ground. Officials decided not to overturn the interception call on review.

JA’QUAN MCMILLIAN WITH A CRAZY INTERCEPTION! Jim Nantz with the call on CBS. 🏈🔥🎙️ #NFL #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/W3R0uhsVYL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 18, 2026

CBS Sports rules analyst Gene Steratore offered his thoughts on the controversial play during the review, saying he agreed with the on-field assessment.

My thoughts on the overtime ruling of interception in #BUFvsDEN. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/HssWn8zSHh — Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) January 18, 2026

“I just don’t think Cooks really has firm possession of the football when both players hit the ground,” he said. “Quite honestly, I think by the time they both get down there, and you’re defining firm possession, I think it’s on McMillian. I mean, he’s got it up top, but I thought he lost it as he was falling toward the ground there, which wouldn’t put him down by contact.”

Plenty of people watching at home disagreed with Steratore, including those who follow him on X. The rules analyst posted a poll under the video asking if people thought it was a catch or an interception. With over 7,700 votes cast, 82% of voters said it was a catch.

There’s no doubt this will be much-discussed in the days ahead, given the impact it had on the game’s outcome and the strong feelings so many people have about what the correct decision should have been.

UPDATE: Steratore took to X later Saturday and offered more context for his thoughts on the call.

“The interception is a wild play, with a lot going on. Seeing it full speed, I thought it was an interception and would’ve ruled it that way if I was on the field. My perspective on it is that Cooks lost the ball as soon as his body hit the ground,” he wrote. “In my opinion, if there was no defender near him and he lost the ball when he hit the ground, the ruling would’ve been incomplete. I would have liked to see the game stopped for a more formal review, with an announcement from the referee on exactly how they ruled.”