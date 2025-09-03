Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL season is right around the corner with a treasure trove of marquee games to kickoff Week 1.

Before we get started, here’s some housekeeping for this week. Week 1 features four nationally televised games, one a piece on Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday. CBS gets the first doubleheader of the season, meaning that you’ll receive one early Sunday afternoon game and one late Sunday afternoon game on CBS, regardless of market. Fox has a singleheader this week, meaning you’ll only get one game on Fox, with that game coming in the early afternoon window in most markets.

Below, you’ll find which games are airing in your area, along with a list of the nationally broadcast games of the week. Feel free to use the ctrl+f function on your keyboard to search for games available in your local market!

CBS regionalization info gathered courtesy of the maps at 506sports. Fox regionalization info provided by Fox Sports.

National Games

NFL Kickoff Game: Thursday, Sept. 4, Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles (NBC, 8:20 p.m. ET)

NFL Brazil Game: Friday, Sept. 5, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (YouTube, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Sunday Night Football: Sunday, Sept. 7, Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills (NBC, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Monday Night Football: Monday, Sept. 8, Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears (ESPN/ABC, 8:15 p.m. ET)

CBS Early Window

Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Jets Abilene, Albany, Albuquerque, Amarillo, Atlanta, Augusta, Austin, Bakersfield, Baltimore, Billings, Bismark, Boise, Cape Girardeau, Cedar Rapids, Charleston (SC), Charleston (WV), Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbia (MO), Columbia (SC), Columbus (OH), Columbus (GA), Colorado Springs, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Dayton, Denver, Des Moines, Duluth, El Paso, Eugene, Fargo, Fayetteville, Flint, Grand Rapids, Green Bay, Greensboro, Greenville (NC), Greenville (SC), Harrisburg, Houston, Kansas City, Lexington, Little Rock, Los Angeles, Lubbock, Macon, Madison, Memphis, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Myrtle Beach, New York City, Norfolk, Odessa, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Portland (OR), Quad Cities (IL), Raleigh, Richmond, Rio Grande Valley, Roanoke, Rochester, San Antonio, San Diego, Savannah, Scranton, Seattle, Sioux Falls, Spokane, Springfield (MO), St. Louis, Syracuse, Topeka, Tri-Cities (WA), Tulane, Washington, D.C., Waco, Wichita, Wichita Falls

Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts Evansville, Fort Myers, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Knoxville, Louisville, Miami, Nashville, Orlando, Panama City, Peoria, South Bend, Springfield (IL), Tallahassee, Tampa Bay, West Palm Beach

Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots Boston, Burlington, Fresno, Hartford, Las Vegas, Portland (ME), Reno, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Santa Barbara

Arizona Cardinals @ New Orleans Saints Baton Rouge, Birmingham, Huntsville, Jackson, Mobile, Montgomery, New Orleans, Phoenix, Shreveport, Tuscon, Tupelo



CBS Late Window

Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers Albany, Albuquerque, Atlanta, Augusta, Baltimore, Baton Rouge, Billings, Bismark, Birmingham, Boise, Boston, Burlington, Cape Girardeau, Cedar Rapids, Charleston (SC), Charleston (WV), Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbia (MO), Columbia (SC), Columbus (GA), Columbus (OH), Colorado Springs, Dallas, Dayton, Denver, Des Moines, Duluth, Eugene, Evansville, Fargo, Fayetteville, Flint, Fort Myers, Fort Wayne, Grand Rapids, Green Bay, Greensboro, Greenville (NC), Greenville (SC), Harrisburg, Hartford, Huntsville, Indianapolis, Jackson, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Knoxville, Las Vegas, Lexington, Little Rock, Louisville, Macon, Madison, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Mobile, Montgomery, Myrtle Beach, Nashville, New Orleans, New York City, Norfolk, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Orlando, Panama City, Peoria, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland (ME), Portland (OR), Quad Cities (IL), Raleigh, Reno, Richmond, Roanoke, Rochester, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Savannah, Scranton, Seattle, Sioux Falls, South Bend, Spokane, Springfield (IL), Springfield (MO), St. Louis, Syracuse, Tallahassee, Tampa Bay, Topeka, Tri-Cities (WA), Tulane, Tupelo, Washington, D.C., West Palm Beach, Wichita

Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Rams Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Bakersfield, Corpus Christi, El Paso, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, Lubbock, Odessa, Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Shreveport, Waco, Wichita Falls



Fox Singleheader