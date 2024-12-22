Credit: Fox

Sometimes the creativity of NFL play designers surprise even those whose job it is to breakdown football on television.

And when Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up a sweet trick play for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, FS1 analyst and co-host of The Facility Emmanuel Acho took to social media to share his amazement.

This is probably the coolest offensive play design I’ve ever seen. The Quarterback & running back act like they trip while the offensive line yells “fumble.” TOUCHDOWN. 🤯🤯#AchoAnalysis | #OnePride | @TheFacilityFS1 10a pic.twitter.com/Fgs0xQPH6O — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 22, 2024

“This is the most brilliant concept I think I’ve seen all year,” Acho said as he started to analyze the play. Then, the FS1 analyst began explaining the mechanics of the play. Lions quarterback Jared Goff and running back Jahmyr Gibbs both faked a fumble on the hand off, causing the Bears’ linebackers to step up and allow Lions tight end Sam LaPorta to slip out wide open into the end zone.

“Now the reason you do this is because linebackers, their eyes are always in the backfield. So when they see the quarterback fall down and the running back fall down, their natural instinct is, ‘Wait. See ball, go get ball.’ We think there’s going to be a fumble. Here’s the problem, the linebackers have to guard No. 87 (LaPorta) on this play.”

In a separate video, Acho points out that the Lions’ offensive line was coached to yell “fumble” on the play. Listen below:

I’ve turned the volume up to 500% and looped the clip so you can hear the O line yell, “fumble” in unison. They were coached this. In yelling Fumble, the defense sprints forward, creating an easy touchdown for Detroit. Freaking GENIUS. pic.twitter.com/H3kSrkZEac — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 22, 2024

“In yelling ‘fumble,’ the defense sprints forward, creating an easy touchdown for Detroit. Freaking GENIUS,” Acho writes.

Johnson’s creativity has been integral in propelling the Lions into pole position for a first round bye in the NFC. But faking a fumble as a key part of a play design has to be a first.

It’s definitely not something you’ll see every week, so rightfully it’s getting the recognition it deserves.

[X/@EmmanuelAcho]