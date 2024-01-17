Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with coach Bill Belichick after the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Chiefs 37-31 in overtime to advance to fifth Super Bowl in eight seasons. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Some people in the sports media world are doubting the potential success of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick as broadcasters. Despite this, Brady is getting ready to take on the role of lead NFL analyst at Fox for the upcoming season. On the other hand, Belichick has not expressed any interest in becoming a TV personality. He has already interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons head coaching position.

During Tuesday’s Toucher and Hardy show, Fred Toucher expressed that he doesn’t think Belichick would be good at broadcasting.

“No, I think he would be absolutely terrible, but someone would pay him,” Toucher said. “Being good at broadcasting has nothing to do with why they hire people for the broadcast; it really doesn’t. Tom Brady’s going to be atrocious at broadcasting, and he’s making more money than I’ll ever see in my entire. He’ll make more money in a year than I’ll see in my entire lifetime — including any money I make on investments.”

To be fair to Brady, he has admitted that broadcasting is outside his comfort zone. So much so that he reached out to those more experienced in the industry for advice; he recently found a surprising source as a mentor in Scott Zolak, who serves as a color analyst for New England Patriots radio broadcasts on Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub.

A caller named “Chris” attempted to defend Brady by asserting that he knows more about football than anyone on earth. This prompted Toucher to criticize Brady’s show Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray by calling it an “abomination.”

“When I tell you it’s bad… it’s so bad, it’s not even worth poking fun at,” Toucher said. “It’s just awful.”

Please tell us how you really feel, Fred.

Toucher’s blunt dismissal raises a valid point: entertainment value plays a role. Even if Brady stumbles initially, his star power and willingness to learn could win over viewers. Conversely, Belichick might need to reveal a less gruff persona to connect with the audience.

The success of both Brady and Belichick (if he chooses to go this route) will depend on their ability to translate their football expertise into engaging and insightful commentary. And those like Toucher can’t foresee that happening.

[Barrett Sports Media]