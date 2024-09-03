Photo credit: The Herd

Tom Brady made his first weekly appearance of the NFL season with Colin Cowherd, but one of the biggest stories surrounding the new broadcaster wasn’t touched.

After years of anticipation, Brady will make his NFL analyst debut Sunday during the Dallas Cowboys-Cleveland Browns game for Fox. Brady discussed the prep work ahead of his first broadcast with Cowherd, but he didn’t discuss the limitations that have been placed on that prep work, which was a miss on Fox’s part.

Last month, the NFL placed restrictions on Brady’s broadcasting access because of his pending bid to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Brady is not permitted to attend in-person or remote broadcast production meetings, he doesn’t have access to team facilities, players, or coaches, and he’s prohibited from publicly criticizing teams and referees.

These restrictions have been one of the lead topics surrounding Brady’s debut for Fox. But while interviewing Brady on his Fox Sports Radio and FS1 show, the topic wasn’t broached by Cowherd.

Considering Cowherd discussed the topic on his latest podcast episode for The Volume, the lack of mention during the interview certainly makes it seem like Brady or Fox requested to avoid asking about the NFL’s restrictions.

Maybe this is all overblown. Maybe Brady’s inability to attend production meetings or have access to team facilities, players, and coaches won’t impact his broadcasting career at all. Maybe Brady’s inability to publicly criticize teams or officials won’t alter his desire to be a “scathing” analyst. Regardless of how this ends up impacting Brady’s broadcasting debut and career, Cowherd’s radio show was the perfect place for him to address it.

Earlier this summer, Cowherd recalled Fox management being sort of on edge before Brady’s in-studio appearance on his radio show.

“I’m like, ‘guys, I got this,’” Cowherd recalled telling Fox management in June. “I started laughing at them; I’m like, ‘You guys come down here for one reason: you’re firing me, or I’ve got somebody important on.’ I’ve been doing this 30 years, I’m good. It’s Tom Brady. Tommy talks.”

Monday afternoon, Cowherd could have similarly told Fox and Brady, “I got this.” Cowherd’s radio show was a potential soft landing spot for Brady to address the restrictions and downplay its impact on his ability to call a game. Cowherd could have lobbed a question that allowed Brady to say out loud that he’s comfortable doing the job despite the restrictions, which would have effectively ended this story.

Cowherd wasn’t going to press Brady any further or make it an uncomfortable situation for his new colleague and their employer. But avoiding the topic will only allow the story to continue growing, making it seem like maybe there is cause for concern.

