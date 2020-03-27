Television networks are looking for ways to be creative for sports content during the COVID-19 pandemic, with literally zero sports going on. One easy solution is going to the archives for classic sporting events. CBS has been doing this for March Madness classic games (with no NCAA Tournament going on), and MLB classic games were shown on across various platforms on Thursday (what would’ve been Opening Day).

And on Thursday, Fox Sports and ESPN announced that they will air classic NFL games in the coming weeks.

Fox, FS1, and Fox Deportes will show classic NFL postseason games (and a 2010 Eagles-Giants regular season game), including five Super Bowls. That begins on Sunday, March 29 (3 p.m. ET) with Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons on Fox (and Fox Deportes), and ends on Friday, May 1 (7 pm. ET) with Super Bowl XXXI between the Patriots and Green Bay Packers.

The @NFLonFOX returns with a full slate of “Greatest NFL Games” throughout the month of April, kicking off Sunday with an encore presentation of Super Bowl LI. ⚠️ Spoilers Ahead ⚠️

Sun, April 26 Super Bowl XXXI Packers-Patriots 3pm — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) March 27, 2020

Fri, April 17 Super Bowl XLII Giants-Patriots 7pm

Thurs, April 232010 playoffs Vikings-Saints 8pm

Fri, April 24 Super Bowl XXXIII Broncos-Falcons 7pm

Thurs, April 302015 playoffs Packers-Seahawks 8pm

Fri, May 1Super Bowl XXXI Packers-Patriots 7pm — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) March 27, 2020

ESPN will show Monday Night Football classics every Monday from March 30-April 27. The 2018 shootout between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams (the first game in NFL history in which each team scored 50+ points) will kick off the five-game schedule on March 30 (8 p.m. ET).

ESPN & the #NFL partner to air weekly encore presentations of #MNF Classics Begins March 30 | 8 p.m. ET | @ESPNNFL More: https://t.co/qpghTDJx5i pic.twitter.com/1EBanuxnFB — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 27, 2020

This is a great slate of games:

🏈 Mar 30: Highest-scoring game in #MNF history

🏈 Apr 6: #NOLA Superdome re-opening after Katrina

🏈 Apr 13: Favre's first game vs Packers

🏈 Apr 20: Peyton's first win in Foxborough

🏈 Apr 27: A stunning Cowboys comeback in Buffalo https://t.co/YQaldZCC8s — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) March 27, 2020

