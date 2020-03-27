ESPNFoxNFLBy Matt Clapp on

Television networks are looking for ways to be creative for sports content during the COVID-19 pandemic, with literally zero sports going on. One easy solution is going to the archives for classic sporting events. CBS has been doing this for March Madness classic games (with no NCAA Tournament going on), and MLB classic games were shown on across various platforms on Thursday (what would’ve been Opening Day).

And on Thursday, Fox Sports and ESPN announced that they will air classic NFL games in the coming weeks.

Fox, FS1, and Fox Deportes will show classic NFL postseason games (and a 2010 Eagles-Giants regular season game), including five Super Bowls. That begins on Sunday, March 29 (3 p.m. ET) with Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons on Fox (and Fox Deportes), and ends on Friday, May 1 (7 pm. ET) with Super Bowl XXXI between the Patriots and Green Bay Packers.

ESPN will show Monday Night Football classics every Monday from March 30-April 27. The 2018 shootout between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams (the first game in NFL history in which each team scored 50+ points) will kick off the five-game schedule on March 30 (8 p.m. ET).

[Fox Sports PR; ESPN PR]

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor at The Comeback. He attended Colorado State University, wishes he was Saved by the Bell's Zack Morris, and idolizes Larry David. And loves pizza and dogs because obviously.

He can be followed on Twitter at @Matt2Clapp (also @TheBlogfines for Cubs/MLB tweets and @DaBearNecess for Bears/NFL tweets), and can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp