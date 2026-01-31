Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images, Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The mystery of Aaron Rodgers’ wife has seemingly been solved, but, as with so many things in his life, further research is always required.

Earlier this month, Madeline Hill and Charlotte Wilder of The Sports Gossip Show announced they had almost certainly figured out the identity of Rodgers’ wife, who had remained in the shadows ever since he told reporters he’d gotten married before the NFL season.

Capitalizing on the breadcrumbs the quarterback left along the way, they pieced together who is who and are fairly confident about it, though they have no plans to announce the specifics (unless Brittani decides she’d like to reach out and come on the podcast).

Just in case there were any lingering doubts that Mrs. Rodgers exists, Fox Sports reporter Jen Hale offered further confirmation, though with some of the usual caveats.

Hale, speaking at the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert in New York, told the Daily Mail that the entire Fox NFL broadcasting team knows for sure that Rodgers was indeed bethrowed.

“Everyone knows,” Hale told the Daily Mail. “I can’t (say who she is). If I could, I would, but I can’t. He’s happy. He’s in a really good spot.”

However, as with so many other people in Rodgers’ orbit, she’s never actually met his wife.

“I’ve never met her. I don’t know her,” Hale said. “Aaron has become a friend over the years, so I wish him the very best. I think he’s happy. And that’s all you want for your people – you want them to find their comfort zone and their happiness. He went through some really tough times, and I’m glad he’s in such a good place now.”

Hale added that she expects all of the details will be made public at some point, though Rodgers has already admonished the media and fans in general for even wanting to know them.

“It’s a sick society, isn’t it?” Rodgers pondered during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “My private life is staying private. The entitlement to information about my private life is so f*cking ridiculous and embarrassing.”