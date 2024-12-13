Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

NFL Media made an interesting announcement before Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

Per a social media post by the league, a contractual dispute involving Fox Sports Mexico will cause all NFL content, including live games, to go dark on the network effective immediately.

Interestingly enough, Fox Sports Mexico had spent years outside of the Fox corporate umbrella as a result of the Disney-Fox deal in 2019. That changed this past June when Fox purchased the network back from Grupo Multimedia Lauman, a global telecom and media conglomerate.

That makes this dispute extra notable. Fox, of course, is one of the NFL’s primary broadcast partners, paying the league over $2 billion per year to air games in the United States. That sort of relationship would usually prevent a comparatively smaller quibble from ever going public. Yet, the NFL looks to be digging its heels in, and letting the world know in the process.

It’s unclear whether the contract between Fox Sports Mexico and the league was reached before Fox’s most recent stint of ownership. If so, that could provide some context as to why such a dispute exists. The NFL did not reveal any details regarding the nature of the disagreement.

Luckily for Mexican fans, there’s an alternative. NFL fans in Mexico can access all NFL games through NFL Game Pass on sports streaming service DAZN.

[NFL Media on X]