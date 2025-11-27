Credit: Fox

Late in the second quarter of the Thanksgiving game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, the Packers were threatening to score from the Lions’ three-yard line and extend their 10-7 lead. However, A Green Bay offensive lineman moved early on what appeared to be a false start, which would have pushed them back.

However, the referees said the play was whistled dead because Packers head coach Matt LaFleur called a timeout before the false start. That announcement seemed to anger the Detroit crowd and confused Fox broadcasters Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady, who weren’t sure of its timing.

The NFL on Fox production crew was on it, and Burkhardt quickly signaled that the audience at home would be able to see a replay showing whether or not LaFleur got the timeout in time.

Fox replay showed that Matt LaFleur’s timeout call came after the false start. pic.twitter.com/4xEsXL6yu7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 27, 2025

“Let’s see if we can time it up,” said Burkhardt as a side-angle replay showing the Packers’ sideline appeared. “Watch Matt LaFleur, see if he got this in time.”

“Yeah he’s running in from the left side,” said Brady, using the telestrator. “There he is right there… ‘timeout, timeout.'”

“Oohh, he did not get it,” said Burkhardt.

“A little late,” added Brady.

“Unless it was confirmed verbally, Dean Blandino, what do you think?” asked Burkhardt, calling in Fox’s rules analyst.

“That’s the only thing,” said Blandino. “He may be yelling ‘timeout’ and signaling. The official obviously acknowledged it before the false start. But on the video, it looks a little bit shaky.”

That’s a tough call to justify, even if you could make the case that LaFleur was verbally calling for the timeout before the false start. And you know who didn’t buy that theory? Lions coach Dan Campbell.

Dan Campbell’s reaction to the timeout given to the Packers ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wRgLyttVvw — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 27, 2025

The Packers went on to score a touchdown, extending their lead to 17-7. The Lions have since added a touchdown of their own. All signs point to this being a close game that comes down to a late play or score. Chances are, this call will be top of mind come tomorrow, especially if Green Bay ends up winning a close one.

In the meantime, great job by the Fox production crew for having that replay ready to go right away, giving audiences at home everything they needed to make an informed decision.