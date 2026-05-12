Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect; Fox

The 2025 Thanksgiving Day game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys averaged a stunning 57.2 million viewers on CBS, becoming the most-watched regular-season game in NFL history. And Fox certainly hopes that the 2026 Thanksgiving Day game involving the Cowboys leads to similar results.

Fox announced at its upfront presentation on Monday night at the New York City Center in Manhattan that the network will televise the Thanksgiving Day game between the Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles in Dallas on Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

NFL on Fox personalities Erin Andrews, Tom Brady, and Rob Gronkowski announced the news.

The NFC East showdown will represent the 59th time that the Cowboys have played on Thanksgiving, and Dallas has a 35-22-1 record in those games. Interestingly, despite four of the Cowboys’ last five Thanksgiving matchups being against NFC East teams, they haven’t played the Eagles on Turkey Day since 2014.

Philadelphia is the defending NFC East champion after going 11-7 in 2025, while Dallas is looking to rebound from a disappointing 7-9-1 showing.

Brady will serve as the color commentator for the Eagles-Cowboys game alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

While the Chiefs-Cowboys record viewership got most of the attention for last year’s Thanksgiving games, Fox also delivered monumental ratings numbers with its game. A Thanksgiving Day game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions last year averaged 47.7 million viewers across Fox and Tubi, and it was Fox’s most-watched regular-season game on record and the most-watched early Thanksgiving Day game in history.

The 2026 NFL schedule details are scarce at the moment, but we now know of three marquee games on the Cowboys’ schedule: vs. the New York Giants in Week 1 to open the Sunday Night Football schedule, vs. the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 for the first-ever NFL game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and vs. the Eagles on Thanksgiving.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Fox acquired two additional games for the 2026 season. The full NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 14.