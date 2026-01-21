Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Tom Brady is at the point in his life where he can basically do anything he wants, given his fame, fortune, and success.

The future Hall of Famer is certainly a man with a lot of interests. He is part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and is taking an active role in leading that organization. He’s a part-owner of Birmingham City in English soccer. He has a production company. He has all of his TB12 interests. He even launched his own newsletter. Oh, and he may even make a bid to represent the USA in flag football at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

So when Fox signed Tom Brady to a massive 10-year contract worth $375 million, there was always going to be skepticism around whether or not the former New England Patriots quarterback was going to reach the end of that deal.

But Brady has improved greatly from Year 1 to Year 2 as a game analyst. And while you may think that nine figures is an exorbitant fee for any broadcaster, he is at least beginning to repay the faith Fox has had in him from the beginning after replacing star analyst and Emmy winner Greg Olsen in the broadcast booth.

Lead Fox NFL producer Richie Zyontz has praised Brady for his work ethic and improvement in the booth next to Kevin Burkhardt this season. And he also thinks that in spite of all of his outside interests, Brady will be around in sports broadcasting for a long time to come.

“I think he’s long-term for it, for sure,” Zyontz told Richard Deitch at Sports Business Journal. “You can’t predict the future and you can foresee unforeseen events. But I would say right now he’s committed to doing this as long as he can and he’s gotten damn good at it.”

Given just how many different hats Tom Brady wears, his ability to focus on what needed to be done as a broadcaster and translate his vast knowledge and unique experience to fans has been awesome to see. In year one, Brady seemed nervous and unsure of himself and how best to communicate as an analyst. In year two, it’s like we have seen an entirely different person on the job. Yes, there will always be conflict of interest questions given his role with the Raiders, but so far it hasn’t outwardly appeared to affect his work. If he can keep building on the 2025 season, fans certainly would welcome Tom Brady sticking around in broadcasting for the future.