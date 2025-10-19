Credit: Fox Sports

Fox had some audio issues Sunday afternoon.

During the Panthers-Jets game, the broadcast booth sounded like Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth were calling the action through a tin can connected by string. The audio problems started on Carolina’s first offensive drive and lasted 10-15 minutes before Fox finally got it sorted out.

Are you underwater or listening to the Jets-Panthers broadcast? Who’s to say? pic.twitter.com/CR99av1lXN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 19, 2025

It didn’t last the entire first quarter, but it was long enough for viewers to wonder if they’d accidentally tuned into a broadcast from the Great Depression era.

The sound quality was muffled, distant, and had that unmistakable crackle of old-time radio. Myers and Schlereth might as well have been announcing Jesse Owens at the 1936 Olympics.

Viewers immediately took to social media to roast the audio quality, with comparisons ranging from the 1940s to the 1960s to “straight underwater.” Some thought they were listening to a local radio broadcast. Others wondered if Fox was trying out a retro broadcast experiment.

Why does the audio on the panthers jets game sound like it’s from the Great Depression — Quinton Bolander (@QuintonBolander) October 19, 2025

The audio of the Jets/Panthers game sounds like a radio broadcast from the 1940s… — trey wingo (@wingoz) October 19, 2025

We doing a Tin Can broadcast for the Panthers vs Jets game today Fox? Audio sounds like it’s straight from the 60s. — Jesse W() Nixon (@JesseWN_) October 19, 2025

the audio for the jets game is so bad, now it’s painful to watch and listen to them. — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) October 19, 2025

Panthers @ Jets on Redzone is using the local radio broadcast for audio. This should be an option for every game. Gives the old school 70s feel… — Adam has thoughts (@realslimreaper) October 19, 2025

FOX has to fix the audio on Panthers-Jets… NOW!! 😂 https://t.co/GnYFLnyzKq pic.twitter.com/ZIQFmhyqeX — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 19, 2025

Audio from the Panthers-Jets game: pic.twitter.com/QR6VryAse0 — Griddy: Football Puzzles (@Griddy_FF) October 19, 2025

Needless to say, it wasn’t.

The audio eventually returned to normal by the next commercial break, and the broadcast continued without further issues. But for those 10-15 minutes, anyone watching Panthers-Jets got an unintentional history lesson in how sports broadcasts used to sound nearly a century ago.

Fox has dealt with its share of audio problems over the years. In 2022, Myers and Schlereth lost the audio for more than two minutes at the start of a Giants-Jaguars broadcast. Schlereth later joked that his unaired commentary “was my best work by far in all the years I’ve been doing this.”

This wasn’t quite that long, but for those 10-15 minutes, Fox gave viewers an authentic 1940s radio experience whether they wanted it or not.