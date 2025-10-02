Photo Credit: ESPN

The same man who has helped lead the momentum against the “tush push” on Fox is now arguing for it to stick around.

In a video posted to social media on Wednesday, NFL on Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira made the case for the Philadelphia Eagles’ go-to short-distance play to remain ahead of another expected vote by league owners this offseason to ban it.

“I don’t really see a reason why it should be (banned),” he said. “The injury data’s not really there. Because you can’t stop it, let’s get rid of it? I don’t like it. I like the play and I hope it stays.”

Just two weeks ago, Pereira was a key part of the Fox broadcast of the Eagles-Rams game, which highlighted multiple instances of penalties when Philadelphia ran the play. At that time, Pereira said the play was “very difficult to officiate” and showed how, in many cases, Eagles offensive linemen commit false starts or illegal formations on the play.

Beyond being a key commentator, Pereira has significant influence within the NFL, having served as its former VP of officiating before his move to Fox.

Pereira’s coworker Dean Blandino recently said that he was “done” with the tush push. Blandino expressed frustration with how difficult it was for officials to get visibility on the play in real time, just as Pereira would the following week.

Last offseason, NFL owners narrowly voted against banning the play. The new rule would have prohibited the shove of any ball-carrier, but fell two votes short of the 24-vote threshold to pass.