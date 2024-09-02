Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It would be pretty intimidating for a middle school football player to look across the field and see Carolina Panthers legends Greg Olsen, Luke Kuechly, and Jonathan Stewart staring you down.

That nightmare will be a reality for some middle schoolers in the Charlotte area this season.

Olsen, who is about to begin another season of calling NFL games for Fox (albeit in a different booth), is spending his off days as the head coach of the Charlotte Christian School middle school football team, with Kuechly and Stewart as his assistants.

“[Charlotte Christian High School head coach] Chris (James) is doing a great job, and we’re trying to work with him,” said Olsen, who will be coaching son Tate Olsen on the squad. “The kids we have are great. They really want to learn.”

The trio of coaches have quite a history together, having won three straight NFC South titles and playing in Super Bowl 50 for the Panthers.

“It’s a great school, we have great kids, and the program is first-class. Football here is a lot of fun,” Olsen told the Charlotte Observer.

He’s not the only football broadcaster on the coaching staff. Kuechly is calling college football games for CBS and is a member of the Panthers radio broadcast.

News of the coaching staff went viral last week when photos of them working with players made the rounds on X. Olsen responded to the posts, saying “We’re building something special” and “Just getting started!”

We’re building something special at @charchristfb! Just getting started! https://t.co/yOCumVRTqb — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) August 30, 2024

Hopefully, Tom Brady doesn’t suddenly find the itch to coach Charlotte-area middle school football. Things are weird enough as they are.

