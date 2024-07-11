Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

While Fox’s 2024 top NFL broadcast team of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady is already well-known, how the lineup would shake out underneath that pair was mostly unknown.

Earlier reports indicated that former top analyst Greg Olsen would be moving down to work with Joe Davis, and that will apparently be the case, per The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand. That has created a domino effect, resulting in the following teams further down the lineup.

Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez

Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston

Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth

The team of Albert and Vilma returns from last season, though the rest of Fox’s lineup is all new (though every announcer aside from Brady worked for the company last year).

Sanchez, who worked with Kugler last season, moves up the ladder to work with Amin. Johnston, who worked with Davis last season, replaces Sanchez alongside Kugler. Schlereth, Amin’s ex-partner, slides down the roster to team up with Myers. Robert Smith, Myers’ former partner, is nowhere to be found on the schedule.

Decisions on sideline reporters have yet to be made, per sources.

Brady’s addition was undoubtedly going to force at least one change further down the lineup, especially with Olsen remaining at Fox. The company has ended up changing all but one of its NFL broadcast teams going into the 2024 season, which will definitely create new experiences for fans this fall.