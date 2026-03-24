Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

It’s been a foregone conclusion that former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is destined to become an NFL broadcaster.

Now, the Super Bowl championship-winning coach is making his first real move towards making it happen.

According to a new report from Ryan Glasspiegel and Michael McCarthy at Front Office Sports, Tomlin has signed with longtime sports media agent Sandy Montag. They added that Montag and former sportscaster-turned-agent Alex Flanagan will represent Tomlin in any potential contract negotiations with NFL broadcasters.

The head of The Montag Group, now a division of The Team (formerly Wasserman), has represented some of the heaviest hitters in sports broadcasting over the years, including Bob Costas, John Madden, Mike Tirico, Dick Vitale, Jim Nantz, and Scott Van Pelt.

As for who might land Tomlin’s services, there are plenty of suitors. Fox was rumored to be a favorite at one point. Others have floated ESPN. NBC has emerged as the most likely landing spot, especially in the wake of Tony Dungy’s departure (and several other potential ones). There are also the streamers likely to pick up NFL packages in the coming days that will need to round out their studio shows and booths.

In other words, a lot of companies are likely to be bidding for Tomlin’s services, so it only makes sense to have the best people possible representing you in those talks.

Tomlin ended his 19-year tenure as Steelers head coach this past season, finishing with a regular-season record of 193-114-2. He led the Steelers to a Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl XLIII and never oversaw a losing season.