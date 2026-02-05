Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady may have some explaining to do to his former New England Patriots teammates.

The GOAT left the masses puzzled this week when he said on his SiriusXM radio show that he is not rooting for the Patriots in Super Bowl LX when his former team faces the Seattle Seahawks for the Lombardi Trophy. Of course, Brady is the biggest legend in the history of the franchise, leading the team to six Super Bowl victories in the most accomplished career in modern NFL history.

But in spite of all of his history and great memories with the team, Brady insisted he had “no dog in the fight” for the Super Bowl LX matchup. Maybe it’s because of his role with the NFL on Fox and trying to stay neutral, maybe it’s because he’s now moved on and is entirely focused on the Las Vegas Raiders as part-owner there. But whatever the reasoning, it hasn’t sat well with many of his former teammates.

Former defensive tackle Vince Wilfork told WEEI that it was “bullcrap” that his former quarterback was trying to be politically correct.

Vince Wilfork on Tom Brady and the Patriots: 🎥: @WEEI “That’s bullcrap Tom…this ain’t political…say what it is…at the end of the day if you’re a Patriot for life then you know what it is.” pic.twitter.com/bPIKHwZLxB — Savage (@SavageSports_) February 4, 2026

ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi also told WEEI that he isn’t afraid to show his Patriots colors on his sleeve, especially since his fellow former linebacker Mike Vrabel is now the head coach of the team. It’s easy to understand why there would be a rooting interest there.

Unlike Tom Brady, former Patriot Tedy Bruschi isn’t afraid to pick the Patriots to beat Seattle on Sunday pic.twitter.com/OK4JJob4xb — WEEI (@WEEI) February 4, 2026

Another ESPN analyst, Damien Woody, was on the Patriots early in the quarterback’s career. He won two Super Bowls together with Tom Brady and questioned what he was thinking in not rooting for the franchise he had so much success with.

YOU DON’T HAVE A DOG IN THE FIGHT!? THE HELL YOU DO.@damienwoody on Tom Brady not rooting for Patriots in Super Bowl LX pic.twitter.com/GtgDSXDuUR — UNSPORTSMANLIKE (@UnSportsESPN) February 5, 2026

Finally, the most eye-popping response came from cornerback Asante Samuel. He was so offended by Brady’s diss of the current Patriots and not jumping on board with Vrabel and this year’s team that he posted multiple messages to X that he would reveal some kind of personal baggage unless Brady repented of his neutral ways.

Tom Brady I am highly I mean highly disappointed in you not rooting for your ex teammate, Mike Vrabel who is about to do something special. I’m going to fye your ass up one of these mornings. Tag Brady let him know I’m on his ass — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) February 4, 2026

Tom Brady you have 23 hrs to respond or it’s up. I’m going ape shit about who you are — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) February 5, 2026

If Tom Brady explained himself a bit further and gave a reason why he’s not rooting for the Patriots in the Super Bowl, at least publicly, it would make more sense. Nobody would begrudge him for doing so. But multiple former teammates who also hold jobs in the media are clearly comfortable doing so and are now left wondering why the leader of their group isn’t doing the same. Hopefully it doesn’t make for too many awkward moments at the next Super Bowl reunion.