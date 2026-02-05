Jan 13, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts during warmups before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Divisional playoff football game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Tom Brady may have some explaining to do to his former New England Patriots teammates.

The GOAT left the masses puzzled this week when he said on his SiriusXM radio show that he is not rooting for the Patriots in Super Bowl LX when his former team faces the Seattle Seahawks for the Lombardi Trophy. Of course, Brady is the biggest legend in the history of the franchise, leading the team to six Super Bowl victories in the most accomplished career in modern NFL history.

But in spite of all of his history and great memories with the team, Brady insisted he had “no dog in the fight” for the Super Bowl LX matchup. Maybe it’s because of his role with the NFL on Fox and trying to stay neutral, maybe it’s because he’s now moved on and is entirely focused on the Las Vegas Raiders as part-owner there. But whatever the reasoning, it hasn’t sat well with many of his former teammates.

Former defensive tackle Vince Wilfork told WEEI that it was “bullcrap” that his former quarterback was trying to be politically correct.

ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi also told WEEI that he isn’t afraid to show his Patriots colors on his sleeve, especially since his fellow former linebacker Mike Vrabel is now the head coach of the team. It’s easy to understand why there would be a rooting interest there.

Another ESPN analyst, Damien Woody, was on the Patriots early in the quarterback’s career. He won two Super Bowls together with Tom Brady and questioned what he was thinking in not rooting for the franchise he had so much success with.

Finally, the most eye-popping response came from cornerback Asante Samuel. He was so offended by Brady’s diss of the current Patriots and not jumping on board with Vrabel and this year’s team that he posted multiple messages to X that he would reveal some kind of personal baggage unless Brady repented of his neutral ways.

If Tom Brady explained himself a bit further and gave a reason why he’s not rooting for the Patriots in the Super Bowl, at least publicly, it would make more sense. Nobody would begrudge him for doing so. But multiple former teammates who also hold jobs in the media are clearly comfortable doing so and are now left wondering why the leader of their group isn’t doing the same. Hopefully it doesn’t make for too many awkward moments at the next Super Bowl reunion.

