It turns out that “Deadspin” wasn’t the only online site to botch tweeting about the first round NFL draft Thursday. USA Today‘s For The Win spent the night tweeting graphics of pick analysis from Steven Ruiz, their lead NFL writer, but they messed up on pick #30, the Miami Dolphins’ selection of Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Unlike “Deadspin,” For The Win got the actual pick right, but the “analysis” they tweeted was the standard Lorem ipsum placeholder text. They quickly deleted the tweet, but you can see the screenshot above. For the record, the FTW account never corrected their pick #30 tweet, but their tweets for picks #29 and #31 show how this should have gone:

The Titans took OT Isaiah Wilson with the 29th pick. Here's @theStevenRuiz's grade and breakdown: pic.twitter.com/y6jIZjoksx — For The Win (@ForTheWin) April 24, 2020

The Vikings picked CB Jeff Gladney at No. 31, which should help them immediately. @theStevenRuiz's grade and analysis: pic.twitter.com/r7VW4lO3hk — For The Win (@ForTheWin) April 24, 2020

For Ruiz’s actual analysis of the Igbinoghene pick, we turn to the FTW piece with his full-first round grades:

Yes, that’s much more insightful than “Lorem ipsum.” But at least the grade was right! We all make mistakes on social media, but this was a funny one.