Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL won’t flex Washington’s Week 13 game against Denver out of Sunday Night Football, The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala reported on Monday.

The Commanders’ Week 13 game against the Broncos won’t be flexed out of primetime on SNF, per source. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 17, 2025

Washington enters its bye week at 3-8 with six straight losses. The Commanders are 0-4 in nationally televised games this season and will almost certainly start Marcus Mariota at quarterback against the 9-2 Broncos. Jayden Daniels dislocated his left elbow in the fourth quarter of Washington’s 38-14 loss to Seattle on Nov. 2 and hasn’t played since.

Despite Mariota’s lack of appeal for a national audience, the NFL had limited options for flex scheduling. Texans-Colts would’ve made sense as a divisional matchup with playoff implications, but CBS auto-protected the game. Since Houston and Indianapolis play twice this season and the Week 18 rematch is still unassigned, CBS can automatically keep the first meeting. CBS isn’t giving that up, especially with Houston already scheduled for Sunday Night Football the following week against Kansas City. The Texans are also on Thursday Night Football in Week 12.

Texans-Colts is autoprotected for CBS since 1/2 of each division rivalry has to be on the Respective Network the Conference is on. — Tyler Wong (@TylerWong65) November 17, 2025

CBS can also protect Bills-Steelers in its 4:25 p.m. primetime slot. Fox can protect Rams-Panthers, and the Rams will have just played on Sunday Night Football in Week 12. The only other viable matchup was Vikings-Seahawks, but that lost some appeal with Minnesota in a mini freefall, and Sam Darnold throwing four interceptions in a loss to the Rams in Week 11.

The flex rules allow NBC to make changes with 12 days’ notice through Week 14, then with 6 days’ notice in Weeks 15-17. We’ll probably be having this same conversation in the coming weeks about Vikings-Cowboys in Week 15, and then, inevitably, about Bengals-Dolphins in Week 16.