The NFL has made a schedule swap in the penultimate week of the regular season.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the league is flexing the Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game out of the 4:25 p.m. ET national window slot on Fox in favor of the Green Bay Packers-Minnesota Vikings game originally scheduled for the 1:00 p.m. ET window. Both games will remain on Fox.

Schedule change: NFL shifted Sunday’s Cowboys-Eagles game to 1 pm ET and the Packers-Vikings game to 4:25 pm ET. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2024

The move comes after a some Week 16 results made the matchup a bit less appealing. Despite the Cowboys’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, America’s Team was eliminated from playoff contention based on earlier results. Perhaps more importantly when it comes to the NFL’s flex decision, however, was the injury sustained by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during his team’s loss to the Washington Commanders. Hurts’ status is uncertain going into the Cowboys game on Sunday as the star quarterback goes through the league’s concussion protocol.

In relief, the NFL is bringing in a high-profile NFC North contest between the Packers and Vikings. The Vikings are still squarely in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. If they’re able to keep pace with the Detroit Lions this week, a Week 18 showdown between the two teams will determine who secures the first round bye.

It seems like an obvious move for the league, even with the ratings-darling Cowboys being moved out of the national window. After the Eagles loss Sunday, they seem to be a shoe-in for the No. 2 seed, and may decide to play it safe with Hurts’ injury. The Packers and Vikings still have some high stakes to play for, so it’s good to see the league swap the schedule around accordingly.

