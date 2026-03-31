Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL players and alumni played so poorly against the U.S. national team in the recent Fanatics Flag Football Classic that they’re starting up a league of their own.

Well, the two things are independent of one another, but if you can’t beat’m, join’m.

The league announced Monday that its long-expected flag football league was finally happening as part of a partnership with TMRW Sports and a who’s who of investors. The league will include both men’s and women’s teams.

TMRW, which oversees indoor golf league TGL, will serve as the operating partner while investors include Silver Lake Ariel Investments/Project Level, Bessemer Venture Partners, Blue Pool Capital, and Dynasty Equity, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Serena Williams, Billie Jean King, Joe Montana, and Alex Morgan, just to name a few.

The NFL is contributing as much as $32 million to start the league. The financial investments of the other entities is unknown.

There were no details around media or sponsorship plans, and the timing of the league’s launch remains TBD, though The Hollywood Reporter noted that the NFL would like to see it up and running before the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, in which flag football will be a medal event.

Professional flag football has been one of the NFL’s white whales as it’s tried to hype up the tackle alternative for children and those who want to play but are concerned about brain injuries and other potential issues. It remains to be seen if there’s actually enough juice behind the sport to make it a viable television product. Flag football-related efforts in the Pro Bowl Games were a ratings dud, and the sparsely attended Fanatics Flag Football Classic garnered an underwhelming TV audience despite being loaded with stars.

One wonders if flag football will go the way of pickleball, which is noted for being fun to play but not that interesting to watch. The NFL is betting you’ll care about it enough to buck that trend, or at least watch it as much as you’d watch a UFL game.