USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The third NFL Flag Championship last weekend featured the most-watched NFL flag game on record, as the NFL continues to push the sport.

The girls’ high school division title game averaged 1.12 million viewers across ABC, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, Disney+, Disney XD, and Disney Channel, according to Front Office Sports. That is the most-watched NFL Flag game on record.

The day before, a quarterfinal matchup averaged 742,000 viewers on ABC, the second most-watched NFL Flag game on record.

FOS also says the championships reached 14.3 million unique viewers, and average viewership across the entire weekend was up 50% from last year.

Viewership for both the quarterfinal and the championship exceeded that of March’s Flag Football Classic. That event averaged 650,000 viewers on Fox.

The increase also came under much more favorable viewing conditions. The Fanatics event, which featured higher-profile players including former NFL stars, was rescheduled due to the ongoing war in the Middle East and faced competition from the second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. This weekend’s tournament faced far less competition.

There is a strong push to grow flag football. The 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles will feature flag football for the first time. The sport has also been growing in recent decades among kids as a tackle-free alternative to gridiron football, and the NFL has invested heavily in flag football over the past several years.

With so few flag football events on national television so far, it is hard to tell whether the sport has caught on among fans in the United States. While viewership for these events pales in comparison to the NFL, the hour-long girls’ title game did outdraw the 2026 UFL Championship in viewers. That game, which was an hour longer, averaged 988,000 viewers.

With two years to go before the Summer Olympics, there is certainly time for interest in flag football to continue to build. Regardless, the Olympics, which draws far more casual viewers, is likely to see larger audiences for flag football than those recorded for the 2026 NFL Flag Championships and the March Fanatics event.