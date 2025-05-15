Photo Credit: Los Angeles Rams on X

On Wednesday, all 32 teams around the NFL released a video to announce their 2025 regular season schedule to their millions of followers on social media.

While some teams were largely vanilla in terms of how they relayed their schedule to their fanbase, others came up with unique ways of doing so. Five teams, in particular, stood above the rest in terms of the best schedule release videos.

5. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers stuck with their video-game theme for the second consecutive year for this year’s schedule release. And while some may see the theme as a bit tired, it was largely chalk-filled with a ton of detail and great inside jokes about each team.

The Los Angeles Chargers’ 2025 NFL schedule release… pic.twitter.com/aZ5RJuCfYt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 15, 2025

Not only did each team get its own individualized house in the Minecraft-themed video. But there were also a ton of great roasts about their 2025 opponents, including the infamous audio clip of new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Cohen saying “Duval”, a Giants fan haunted by Saquon Barkley, and a bit of a jab towards their division rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, about their inability to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

4. Los Angeles Rams

Unlike their SoFi rivals, the Los Angeles Rams opted to stick to mainstream entertainment with their schedule release video, with actress Brenda Song doing what appears to be a spoof of Saturday Night Live’s ‘Weekend Update’ segment, which itself is a satirical news program.

Song proceeded to roast each of the opponents on the 2025 schedule much like you would see on SNL, including jokes about the Tennessee Titans coming up one-yard short from winning Super Bowl XXXIV against the Rams, “goth” Baltimore Ravens fans, and even more “Duval” jokes about Cohen, among many other whitty jokes.

BRENDA. KNOWS. BALL. 🚨 Schedule Update ’25 with Brenda Song pic.twitter.com/1M4uUDf0dp — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 15, 2025

3. New Orleans Saints

What better way to give your fanbase a chance to better get to know new head coach Kellen Moore than by putting him in your schedule release video? This was what the Saints were thinking for their schedule release on Wednesday, which featured a whole lot of comedy.

Moore was captured in a mock-press conference with real reporters like NFL Network’s Jane Slater and Ross Jackson of WWL-TV Channel 4 in New Orleans among others. But instead of Moore answering real questions about the Saints 2025 opponents, his “angry translator”, a character played by stand-up comedian Rob Kazi, would butt in after every question and give an angry response to each reporter who asked a question.

2. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons hit on the nostalgia of every old-school video game lover with their schedule release video, paying homage to the classic N64 version of Mario Kart with the Falcons version of the game, ATL Kart 25.

In the video, a digital version of Bijan Robinson raced against all of their 2025 opponents, using items picked up in the game to cause every team on their schedule to “crash”. Notably, there were a lot of good subtle roasts in here, including the New England Patriots character having to stop to get “free air”, referring to the infamous “Deflategate” scandal in 2015.

Rich Eisen even got a shoutout on the schedule release video, as he will likely be call their Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin, Germany.

The Atlanta Falcons went with a Mario Kart-themed schedule release. 🏈🎮 #NFL pic.twitter.com/90ET0mU6VB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 15, 2025

1. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans’ social media team really has a knack for this schedule release thing, ranking in first place in each of the past two annual schedule announcement rankings lists here at Awful Announcing. This time around, the Titans opted to do a spoof of a prescription drug commercial for a product called “Schedule-rizi”, which is posed as a fix for FSW (Football Season Withdrawal), with a catchy song that typically follows most of these kinds of commercials.

In terms of how the Titans actually introduced their opponents on the 2025 schedule, they listed each of them as “symptoms” that can come along with the drug as each opponent flashed across the video.

Some of my personal favorite symptoms included were “imposter syndrome” for the Houston Texans, “slurred speech” for the New Orleans Saints, and “altitude sickness” for their Week 1 opponents, the Denver Broncos.