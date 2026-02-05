Screenshot from ESPN

God help us all if ESPN ever witnesses and covers the Dallas Cowboys actually playing in their first Super Bowl since 1996.

It’s Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, so naturally, ESPN and First Take were out in San Francisco talking about the Cowboys on Thursday morning. More importantly, they were talking about whether the 7-9-1 Cowboys have seen their Super Bowl window close.

“I actually believe that Dallas is starting a brand-new Super Bowl window. I honestly do.” – Dan Orlovsky on the Dallas Cowboys during ESPN’s coverage of Super Bowl LX pic.twitter.com/mHgtOqrPik — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 5, 2026



“Absolutely not,” said Dan Orlovsky. “I actually believe Dallas is starting a brand-new Super Bowl window. I honestly do…I think Dak Prescott is going to start a second chapter in his career in the way that we’ve seen some quarterbacks that are in their tenth-plus season go into…I honestly believe the Cowboys will get back to Super Bowl relevancy very quickly and that Super Bowl window is very much so going to be open in 2026 and beyond.”

The Cowboys are the only NFC team that hasn’t been to a conference championship game in the last 30 years. If they get back to Super Bowl relevancy, it hasn’t been quickly. Yet here’s ESPN, a few days before the Super Bowl, talking about the Cowboys’ Super Bowl window as if it’s wide open. At least they’re talking about the Cowboys’ championship window, not LeBron’s.

With ESPN and ABC having the rights to Super Bowl LXI next year, they should only hope the Cowboys are entering a window of Super Bowl relevancy. It might sound terrible to non-Cowboys fans. But if ESPN is going to talk about the Cowboys, whether they’re in the Super Bowl or not, isn’t it better to have them talking about the game than these manufactured topics?

There are two teams that still have their Super Bowl windows open this season. That would be the two teams who are facing off in Santa Clara, California, for Super Bowl LX on Sunday: Seattle and New England. But when a Super Bowl featuring a quarterback matchup of Drake Maye and Sam Darnold doesn’t have enough of a lure to fill two weeks of content, ESPN finds reasons to talk about the Cowboys. Because even when the Cowboys aren’t relevant on the field, they’re always relevant off it.