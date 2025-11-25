Screengrab via ESPN

The San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers played one of the ugliest games of the season on Monday Night Football and the only real fireworks came as the game was over between Jauan Jennings and Tre’von Moehrig.

After the final whistle sounded and players began shaking hands at midfield, ESPN’s cameras caught Jennings, the 49ers wide receiver, having to be forcibly held back by his teammates. He was even taken to the ground at one point before he could finally be subdued.

When looking at a replay, it was revealed that Jennings approached Panthers defender Moehrig and clocked him with multiple shoves to the face.

Much like what we saw earlier in the season between Daron Payne and Amon-Ra St. Brown during a dust up in a Lions-Commanders game, there was definitely a reason why Jauan Jennings was so upset and the punch didn’t come from nowhere.

With a tip of the cap to the MNF production crew, ESPN was able to pull up a play from earlier in the game where Moehrig certainly appears to hit Jennings with a low blow after the whistle in what would be a fairly egregious act of unsportsmanlike conduct.

You would have to imagine that both players will be hearing from the league office for that one. Certainly Moehrig’s low blow will have to be met with a stiff penalty. But Jennings going at him with a punch after the game was over isn’t going to be looked upon too kindly by the NFL, either.

It was a fitting conclusion to what was one of the poorest primetime games the NFL has seen in some time. The 49ers easily defeated the Panthers by a 20-9 scoreline as Brock Purdy and Bryce Young combined for five interceptions on the night in a game that truly only became interesting after the final whistle sounded.