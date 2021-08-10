While the HBO/NFL Films series Hard Knocks is always notable for its on-field coverage of players on the bubble of making the team, some of its most memorable moments over the years have come from off-field coverage, from Raiders’ HC Jon Gruden’s “Knock on wood if you’re with me” and DB Johnathan Abram’s mispronunciation of salmon to Bucs’ GM Jason Licht’s thoughts on preferring a cross-country trip with Skip Bayless over making cuts to then-Jets’ CB Antonio Cromartie attempting to remember his kids’ names. A clip HBO released Tuesday from this year’s first episode (debuting Tuesday night at 10 p.m. Eastern) is in that vein, featuring Cowboys’ RB Ezekiel Elliott talking about getting QB Dak Prescott a birthday present and his struggles wrapping it:

Elliott says this is his first time wrapping a gift, and it does not go all that well, between “Ah! It’s stuck to my finger!” and “I just taped nothing!” And that’s an understandable struggle for someone who hasn’t done this before. But it does make for quite a funny TV moment. We’ll see if this year’s Hard Knocks has more funny lighter moments along these lines.

[HBO on YouTube]