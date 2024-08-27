James Palmer is joining Underdog Fantasy as their first sports reporter.

Underdog Fantasy has been making some interesting plays in the content space with their Underdog Media Network. Their football content already includes podcasts from former Around the NFL hosts Dan Hanzus and Marc Sessler (Heed The Call), Colt McCoy and Jay Gruden (Clean Pocket), and more, and they have an upcoming show with Bill Belichick (Coach).

Beyond those aforementioned shows, the company has the Underdog Originals short-form documentaries and podcasts. They also have popular podcasts in other sports, from Gil‘s Arena through Sheed and Tyler and Section 10. And now, they’re bringing in a specific reporter, hiring former NFL Network figure James Palmer. He’ll break news, provide reports across their platforms, and co-host a podcast with Steve Smith Sr. Here’s more on that from a release:

Underdog Fantasy, one the fastest-growing sports gaming and media companies in the U.S., today announced veteran NFL reporter James Palmer will lead the company’s football coverage starting this year, serve as Underdog’s first sports reporter, and host the “89” podcast with Steve Smith Sr. Palmer brings over a decade of NFL reporting experience to Underdog and six years covering college football. His deep understanding and expertise in delivering reliable reporting and analysis make him another significant addition to Underdog’s growing media team. As Underdog’s senior sports reporter, Palmer will break news and provide coverage across football programs on the Underdog Media Network. …“Underdog is building one of the leaders in sports media, and focuses on a thoughtful and fan-centric approach,” said James Palmer. “I look forward to bringing fans the latest news through in-depth storytelling, reporting, and analysis across Underdog programming.” Palmer is widely recognized for his work with NFL Media, where he created, produced, and hosted The NFL Report, a multiplatform show offering in-depth reporting, opinions, and interviews with the league’s biggest stars. As the NFL Network’s lead field reporter, he covered some of the biggest stories throughout the regular season and playoffs for the past eight years, bringing fans exclusive coverage from the field, including at Super Bowls, where he provided both pre- and post-game reporting from the sidelines.

It’s notable to see a company like Underdog hire a known figure specifically as a reporter. There have been many recent cases of established media companies moving away from original reporting, and that’s led to some of the questionable aggregation we’ve seen. So it’s interesting to see a fantasy company go the other way. And that release goes on to a notable quote from Underdog VP of content Tim Livingston on why they’re doing this:

“To have someone of James Palmer’s caliber join the Underdog team and help develop our news reporting capabilities is another validation of what we are building here,” said Tim Livingston. “He has covered football’s biggest moments in recent years, has an engaging and insightful reporting style, and maintains the ability to connect with fans, which is at the heart of everything we do.”

We’ll see just what kind of impact Palmer is able to make with his reporting for Underdog. But he has an impressive cross-platform background and reputation, especially with his work for NFL Network from 2015 to this April, but also with his previous work for Comcast Sports Southeast and CSN Houston. It will be interesting to watch and listen to him in this new role, and to see what kind of attention his news reports bring to Underdog.