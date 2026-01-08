Screen grab: The Arena

When you think of tough media markets in the NFL, places like New York, Philadelphia and Dallas are typically the first areas that come to mind. But for T.J. Ward, it was in Cleveland where the former Pro Bowl safety had the most difficult time.

Appearing on Underdog’s The Arena, Ward discussed Shedeur Sanders’ future with the Cleveland Browns. And in doing so, he recalled his own experience with the Cleveland media, which he described in less than favorable terms.

“Dealing with the reporters and the media in Cleveland is misery,” Ward said. “And every year, they’re looking for a fresh start, no matter who it is and where they at.”

Ward’s comment came in reaction to a quote from ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, who stated his belief that the Browns still need to find a long-term answer at quarterback. For many, such a take is hardly controversial, as neither Sanders nor Dillon Gabriel were particularly impressive during their rookie seasons. But that didn’t stop Ward from dismissing the analysis as “Cleveland banter.”

“That that’s just something to keep them papers turning over in Ohio, man,” he said. “It’s a bunch of B.S.”

Selected out of Oregon in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Ward spent the first four years of his career in Cleveland, during which time the Browns employed three different head coaches, three general managers and seven different quarterbacks. It’s also worth noting that his time in Cleveland coincided with Jimmy Haslam’s purchase of the franchise, so there was some natural turnover that occurred with the ownership change.

More notably, however, the Browns went 18-46 during the same stretch, thanks in large part to a run of quarterbacks that included names such as Jake Delhomme, Colt McCoy, Brandon Weeden and Jason Campbell. Perhaps the issue in Cleveland isn’t actually the media, but rather the Browns themselves.