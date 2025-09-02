Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast. (Awful Announcing on X.)

It’s almost impossible to fathom but the ManningCast with Peyton Manning and brother Eli is entering into its fifth season with ESPN and Monday Night Football.

Once again, Peyton and Eli Manning will work a limited schedule in 2025 with ESPN unveiling which games throughout the season will get the ManningCast treatment. But this year, the brothers have added a 12th game to their calendars.

In the accompanying schedule announcement, ESPN indicates little will change with this year’s version of the show as it will feature celebrity guest stars combined with the Manning’s own brand of unique insights and entertainment.

Here are the games that will get the altcast treatment this year.

Week 1: Vikings at Bears

Week 3: Lions at Ravens

Week 5: Chiefs at Jaguars

Week 8: Commanders at Chiefs

Week 9: Cardinals at Cowboys

Week 10: Eagles at Packers

Week 11: Cowboys at Raiders

Week 12: Panthers at 49ers

Week 13: Giants at Patriots

Week 15: Dolphins at Steelers

Week 18: Saturday doubleheader game (TBD)

Playoffs: Wild Card Game

What’s interesting about this year’s schedule is that it is on and off again through the first two months of the season before the Mannings work six consecutive weeks between Week 8 and Week 13. The schedule then winds down again during December and the home stretch.

What may be most surprising with the ManningCast is just how little has changed since it debuted to much fanfare all those years ago. While last year featured Bill Belichick in a semi-permanent role during his gap year, Peyton and Eli Manning have roughly kept the same formula in tact throughout their entire tenure with ESPN. And with good reason, it works.

But it’s also surprising that neither Eli Manning nor Peyton Manning have parlayed the success of the ManningCast into something more in sports broadcasting. When the ManningCast launched, it could have been seen as a vehicle for either brother to take on a larger role in the industry, maybe as a top game or studio analyst. However, they’ve clearly been content with the work-life balance the ManningCast has delivered and the ability to play in a sandbox of their own making.