If any NFL quarterback is going to whack a piñata of himself, most fans would probably guess it’s Aaron Rodgers.

And after Rodgers led his Green Bay Packers to a Monday Night Football win over the Los Angeles Rams, he did just that, whacking a piñata of himself. Although, it wasn’t some sort of spiritual postgame ritual that Rodgers regularly partakes in. The piñata was courtesy of Mexico-based ESPN reporter John Sutcliffe.

Monday night, the versatile reporter known for his passion and big personality handed Rodgers a piñata so realistic that it surely made the quarterback feel like he was looking into a mirror.

. @espnsutcliffe con Aaron Rodgers, una entrevista y una piñata tras su victoria en MNF. ? ? pic.twitter.com/6JL6TdKdx5 — ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) December 20, 2022

After giving Rodgers the strange gift, Sutcliffe proceeded to chant, “Dale, dale, dale, No pierdas el tino, Porque si lo pierdes, Pierdes el camino,” which translates to “Hit, hit, hit, Don’t lose the knack, Because if you lose it, You’ll lose the way.”

Now it was Rodgers’ turn. And if there’s going to be a quarterback who can find spiritual meaning behind hitting a figure that represents himself, it would have to be the quarterback who credits ayahuasca for helping him find love in football again.

Rodgers then meekly took a bat to the representation of himself, with a swing so timid that it confirmed this was not something he did during any of his self-healing retreats. The swing didn’t come close to splitting his doppelganger, leaving us all to forever guess what may have been inside the piñata.

If Rodgers didn’t seem all that surprised by Sutcliffe’s unique gift, that’s because last year the ESPN reporter similarly brought a stereotypical piece of culture from Mexico to their postgame interview when he handed the quarterback a giant sombrero.

In addition to working on Monday Night Football, Sutcliffe also covers the Mexican men’s national soccer team for ESPN and serves as a great ambassador for the NFL in Mexico. He epically introduced this season’s Monday Night Football game in Mexico City and routinely brings similar passion and energy to his reporting.

