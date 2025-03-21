NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller

ESPN has made a major move to solidify their NFL Draft coverage for the next generation as they have re-signed Matt Miller to a new contract.

Miller first joined ESPN in 2021 after making his name through years of writing at Bleacher Report, even before they were brought to the mainstream after being purchased by Turner Sports. In 2011 he was established as one of the company’s national lead writers. He was even singled out by ESPN NFL Draft living legend Mel Kiper as joining the network’s coverage.

And now Miller will get to share the stage with Kiper in the years to come thanks to a new contract extension.

ESPN re-signs #NFL draft analyst Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) 🏈 Miller’s profile has continued to grow since joining ESPN in 2021, with his work found across multiple platforms – solidifying himself as a key member of ESPN’s #NFLDraft coverage 🔗https://t.co/nZwKV50TVO pic.twitter.com/WKlHTgef7H — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 21, 2025

Miller has been used both online and in television appearances in Bristol. He’s even taken a seat on the main set for Day 3 coverage of the NFL Draft alongside Kiper, which is where the dedicated draft analysts need to be called upon for their particular knowledge base.

Mel Kiper has covered the NFL Draft for decades at ESPN. But at 64 years of age, it’s worth thinking about who the heir apparent might be in Bristol to cover the event year round. For years, that looked like being Todd McShay, who was famous for his on-air debates with Kiper. However, McShay was laid off by ESPN in the summer of 2023 and has since resurfaced at The Ringer.

Now it looks like that position may belong to Matt Miller. The biggest question that remains is whether or not ESPN will still have the television rights to the NFL Draft by the time he may eventually be ready to step into the lead draft analyst chair.