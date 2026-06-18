Credit: imagn images via Reuters Connect

Jason McCourty has been a rising star in the football media world and that will continue exclusively on ESPN.

Both Jason and twin brother Devin McCourty won a Super Bowl ring during their playing career with the New England Patriots. And after retirement, both have found high-profile homes in sports media as football analysts.

Devin is currently part of NBC’s Football Night in America coverage. Jason has worked for NFL Network as part of Good Morning Football, CBS Sports as a game announcer, and ESPN as a studio analyst.

On Thursday, ESPN announced a new multi-year contract with Jason McCourty that will see him move forward with the network as his sole outlet.

“Before the 2026 NFL season kicks off, ESPN re-signed NFL analyst Jason McCourty to a new multi-year agreement, ensuring the Super Bowl champion remains a key contributor across the network’s year-round NFL coverage. As part of his new deal, McCourty will appear exclusively on ESPN, including throughout the NFL season,” the ESPN announcement states.

“Entering his third season with ESPN, McCourty will continue contributing across the company’s expansive NFL portfolio, regularly appearing on signature studio shows including NFL Live, Get Up, First Take and SportsCenter, while providing analysis and insight throughout the NFL season and beyond, as the company prepares for its historic first presentation of the Super Bowl in February 2027.”

Jason McCourty has been a valuable addition to the ESPN lineup as a fixture across the network’s daily shows. What will be interesting to see in this new deal is whether or not he may also be used across platforms at NFL Network, where he once had a home at Good Morning Football. Given ESPN’s new ownership of NFL Network, it’s certainly possible to do some crossover work as we’ve seen from Ian Rapoport and Rich Eisen already.