Rob Ninkovich is reportedly the latest name to exit ESPN.

Front Office Sports says the Worldwide Leader won’t renew the former New England Patriots linebacker’s contract. So unlike others, the network did not lay Ninkovich off. Instead, they just decided not to pursue another contract. It’s set to expire after summer, according to the Friday afternoon report

On the decision to not renew, FOS wrote on ESPN’s status right now. They said they’re taking a dual-pronged approach: “As ESPN completes its cost-cutting “talent exercise,” the network is taking dual approaches. Some contracts for on-air TV/radio talents like Ninkovich simply won’t be renewed. Others will have their guaranteed contracts bought out. They will still be paid in full, but ESPN will be able to write their salaries off the books,” FOS scribed.

Ninkovich had appeared on SportsCenter, First Take, and Get Up, dating back to 2019 when he officially joined the network.

ESPN is going through talent turnover and layoffs as they reshape themselves. It’s a persistent industry problem right now and affects them in all areas. From on-air talent to radio, the Worldwide Leader is transforming. Fellow on-air talent Max Kellerman notably might be on the outside looking in again.

It’s a tough business and a tough situation. Hopefully, Ninkovich can land on his feet somewhere else.

