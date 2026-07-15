Credit: Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN, Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

ESPN and the Buffalo Bills are giving New York sports fans something few people in the metropolitan area have been clamoring for.

Beginning in the 2026 NFL season, ESPN New York 1050 will be part of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network. The Bills made the announcement Tuesday morning, revealing 23 affiliates in their radio network for the 2026 season, led by their flagship 97 Rock WGRF-FM. But it was ESPN New York, which used to be the flagship home of the Jets, that undoubtedly came as the biggest surprise. While ESPN New York 1050 is now a Buffalo Bills radio affiliate, the station’s other signal, 880, will not carry those games.

We’re excited to officially announce that 1050AM @ESPNNewYork is now part of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network! 🏈 📻 Listen to the @BuffaloBills games on your new radio home! 1050AM ESPN New York!#BillsMafia | #ESPNNewYork pic.twitter.com/Zx7lV6n792 — ESPN New York (@ESPNNewYork) July 15, 2026

From the Bills standpoint, the deal makes sense as they should seek to reach as many NFL fans as possible. From ESPN New York’s standpoint, this is an interesting decision considering the city has never really claimed the Bills.

Even ESPN New York radio hosts have long argued against Buffalo being a New York team. Afternoon host Don La Greca once berated the station for including the Buffalo Bills on a list ranking teams odds to end New York’s championship drought. Three years later, ESPN New York 1050 is now the radio home of the Buffalo Bills.

This move is also telling about the state of New York’s NFL teams. Led by Josh Allen’s stardom and seven consecutive playoff appearances, the Bills have reached a level of popularity that extends beyond Buffalo. The Jets and Giants, however, have been putrid throughout most of the Bills’ recent run. That’s not to say New York City is becoming Bills territory, because it’s not. But ESPN New York probably doesn’t make this move if the Bills were in a playoff drought and the Jets or Giants were perennial Super Bowl contenders.