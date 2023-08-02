Aug 6, 2022; Canton, OH, USA; A general overall view of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Pro Football Hall of Fame and ESPN have extended their media rights agreement, keeping the Enshrinement ceremony on the network for years to come.

ESPN’s release includes quotes from ESPN SVP of League Programming Julie Sobieski and President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Jim Porter.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement is a special celebration of the game and meaningful recognition for the greats who contributed at the highest level,” said Julie Sobieski, ESPN Senior Vice President of League Programming. “We look forward to honoring these legends each summer and showcasing the start of another football season. We thank the Hall of Fame for all their collaboration through the years and look forward to continuing the relationship for years to come.” Added Jim Porter, President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “To realize that ESPN has been at our side for three decades shows the depth of a relationship that I know both sides feel is stronger than ever. We’re pleased to extend our agreement, and we look forward to the next chapters of the stories we will tell together.”

ESPN first aired the ceremony in 1995, and this new agreement will push the partnership past the 30-year mark.

This year, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony begins on Saturday, August 5 at noon ET, airing on ESPN. Kevin Negandhi will host this year’s ceremony for the first time along with Louis Riddick, while Chris Berman emcees for the 23rd year.

The inductees this year are Ronde Barber, Don Coryell, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Darrelle Revis, Ken Riley, Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas, and Demarcus Ware. Long-time NFL producer Fred Gaudelli will also be honored this weekend.

The Hall of Fame Game will air at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 3, and airs on NBC, featuring the New York Jets taking on the Cleveland Browns. NBC has aired the Hall of Fame Game in most years since 2006, selling the rights to another network every four years when airing the Summer Olympics.

[ESPN]