Photo credit: ESPN

October 12th is a memorable day for Dan Orlovsky, it’s the anniversary of the former NFL quarterback’s infamous self-imposed safety, and the occasion didn’t go unnoticed by ESPN.

It’s been 15 years since Orlovsky ran out the back of the endzone during the Detroit Lions 0-16 season, handing two points and the ball over to the Minnesota Vikings, simultaneously creating one of the most infamous plays in NFL history. Now a prominent NFL analyst on ESPN, Orlovsky appeared on Get Up and First Take Thursday morning, and both shows made sure to commemorate the infamous anniversary.

Get Up waited until the end of the show to make Orlovsky relive the blunder, running it as part of a Throwback Thursday segment.

ESPN didn’t let the anniversary of Dan Orlovsky running out the back of the end zone go unnoticed A thread pic.twitter.com/60rhXnHlyM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 12, 2023



“You know what happened 15 years ago today?” Mike Greenberg asked as ESPN began to run the embarrassing clip. “Dan, do you?”

Orlovsky was so peeved at having to watch the highlight that he nearly dropped an f-bomb. The clean-cut former quarterback, however, had enough awareness of his ESPN surroundings to replace the f-bomb with “fudge.” If only Orlovsky had similar awareness of his surroundings in 2008, he wouldn’t be constantly reminded of his self-imposed safety.

First Take didn’t wait nearly as long to acknowledge Orlovsky’s blunder, with Kimberley A. Martin relishing the opportunity to celebrate the anniversary four minutes into the show’s first segment.



Orlovsky thought Jimmy Garoppolo stepping out of the back of the end zone for a safety last season would get him off the hook, but it didn’t. He similarly thought Gardner Minshew making the same mistake this season might get him off the hook, but it didn’t.

Is this why Orlovsky constantly spews bizarre food and hygiene takes? Maybe Orlovsky doesn’t really use the same bath towel for 30 showers before dropping it in the laundry basket, he’s just desperate to be known for something other than mindlessly running out of the back of the end zone.

Kudos to Orlovsky for always being a good sport. There are probably a few other former quarterbacks working in media who would be less keen on letting their peers regularly mock them for the most embarrassing play of their career.

[Get Up, First Take]