Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN made several sports announcements at the Disney upfront presentation to advertisers on Tuesday and chief amongst them was their coverage plans for Super Bowl LXI.

ESPN is promoting their first Super Bowl like no other network has ever promoted an event in the history of television. And for their live coverage from Los Angeles, it’s no surprise that they are going to pull out all the stops with the ESPN Beach.

According to the press announcement, ESPN will build a beachfront broadcast center at Santa Monica beach adjacent to the famed Santa Monica Pier.

Built specifically for the scale and significance of Super Bowl week, ESPN’s expansive beachfront broadcast center will serve as the Company’s central hub for Super Bowl content — extending well beyond live television to include always-on digital and social storytelling, alongside fan- and family-friendly engagement, all in one highly visible destination. Reflecting an expansive, fully integrated approach that goes beyond the traditional broadcast footprint, the cutting-edge compound will place ESPN’s coverage directly on the Greater Los Angeles coastline, delivering a setting that reflects the energy of Super Bowl week, the cultural impact of the event, and the combined power of ESPN, ABC, and The Walt Disney Company. ESPN’s plans represent a sustained, week-long presence blending broadcast, digital, and fan engagement that expands traditional Super Bowl coverage. These efforts are all building toward Super Bowl LXI on February 14, 2027, which will air on ESPN and ABC and mark ESPN’s first production of the Super Bowl. From the week-long presence along the coast to Super Bowl Sunday coverage at SoFi Stadium, ESPN’s plans are designed to culminate in a historic broadcast moment for the Company.

The compound will not only feature television broadcasts but also on-site experiences for everyone in the area for the big game and enjoying the sites. And as you would expect, plenty of corporate synergy is planned across ESPN, ABC, and Disney as a whole. ESPN says that it is building the ESPN Beach into a “destination” in its own right around the “broadcast center” and “fan activation footprint.” That means that the site will be crawling with personalities and #brands from all across the Disney universe.

You can expect ESPN daily shows like Get Up, First Take, and NFL Live to broadcast from the Santa Monica beach throughout the week leading up to the big game. The network also says ABC studio programming will emanate from the site as well.

ESPN will have multiple sets across Los Angeles for Super Bowl week including one scheduled for DisneyLand. As for Super Bowl Sunday pregame coverage, that will originate from SoFi Stadium.

In case you’re wondering, it’s a 13.6 mile drive from the Santa Monica Pier to SoFi Stadium, which probably amounts to about 3 hours in Los Angeles traffic. So hopefully nobody is counting on getting from ESPN Beach to the game itself on Super Bowl Sunday in quick fashion.