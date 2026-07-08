Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

For many NFL fans, the 2026 season can’t get here fast enough. Those with the ESPN App can start getting their fill of preseason games from around the league.

ESPN announced Wednesday that NFL Network will present 19 live out-of-market games during the 2026 NFL preseason between August 13 and 29.

Additionally, those with an ESPN Unlimited plan will have access to an expanded slate of 12 out-of-market games beginning Aug. 13, up from five games last season.

All 48 games will also be available on NFL Network as replays.

ESPN will also air one national, exclusive preseason matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans on Aug. 20, giving national audiences their first look at No. 1 draft pick Fernando Mendoza in the silver and black.

Highlights of the NFL Network’s preseason coverage include a Thursday, Aug. 13, matchup in which the Green Bay Packers visit the Pittsburgh Steelers, with new head coach Mike McCarthy and QB Aaron Rodgers reuniting to face their former team. Saturday, Aug. 15, features a tripleheader beginning at 1 p.m. with the Cleveland Browns and first-year head coach Todd Monken taking on the Chicago Bears. At 4 p.m., the Los Angeles Rams visit the Kansas City Chiefs in a potential Super Bowl preview, followed by the Dallas Cowboys taking on the defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks at 8 p.m.

ESPN’s Unlimited plan offerings will include a Fri, Aug 28 showdown between the defending Super Bowl Champion Seahawks and the Chiefs, as well as multiple chances to see Mendoza and the Raiders.

The full schedule can be found here.