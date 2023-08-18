Photo credit: The Pat McAfee Show

With Aaron Rodgers seeming new and improved since joining the New York Jets, maybe the quarterback can find it within himself to accept a peace offering from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rodgers has appeared to be at odds with Schefter since the NFL insider infamously had the gall to send him a text earlier this year. While Rodgers’ NFL future was in flux, Schefter checked in with the Jets, reached out to the Green Bay Packers, and texted the quarterback in hopes of getting some clarity on the situation.

“Hey, everybody says to ask somebody else, so I’m asking you. Have you told the Jets that you’re planning to play for them?” Schefter claims he texted Rodgers. And in response, Rodgers told Schefter, “Lose my number. Good try tho.”

Rodgers told the story on The Pat McAfee Show, which prompted Schefter to irk the Jets quarterback even further by tweeting a screenshot of the text. Thursday afternoon, McAfee rekindled the subject by jokingly asking Schefter to text Rodgers a question about the Jets reportedly dismal offensive line. Schefter noted that he’s been in the Jets building twice last week but hadn’t encountered Rodgers.



“My path has not crossed him,” Schefter said, offering an update on his relationship with Rodgers. “I was about 25 feet with him yesterday… I’m spending time with all his guys, everybody but him.”

According to Schefter, he’s not purposely avoiding Rodgers. Still, he also isn’t going to force his way over to the quarterback, who has been very popular with the media since he arrived in New York.

“You know, I had a shirt to give him, too,” Schefter said excitedly. After quickly retrieving it from behind his desk, Schefter held up a shirt that read, “Lose my number. Good try tho.”

If Rodgers has been avoiding Schefter, he has good reason to seek out ESPN’s NFL insider the next time they’re in the Jets building together. If he didn’t like a simple inquiry about whether or not he wants to play for the Jets, surely Rodgers would appreciate someone’s attempt at monetizing his moment of irritability.

[The Pat McAfee Show]