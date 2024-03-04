Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the Monday after the NFL Scouting Combine, which means it’s time to dissect the event’s winners and losers.

And for a few hours on Sunday, there appeared to be no bigger winner than Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims.

Already considered a likely first-round selection, Mims wowed draft analysts — and presumably teams — when he posted a 4.33-second short shuttle. According to Underdog’s Josh Norris, that would have qualified as the second-best short shuttle time of any offensive line prospect since 2010 — a feat made even more impressive considering Mims measured in at 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds.

Suffice it to say, the 21-year-old’s impressive time caught the attention of the NFL Draft community and football fans alike.

? WE HAVE 6 NEW MEMBERS ? Wisconsin C Tanor Bortolini (4.28)

Georgia T Amarius Mims (4.33)

Kansas G Dominick Puni (4.40)

NC State C Dylan McMahon (4.45)

USC G Jarrett Kingston (4.47)

Arkansas G Brady Latham (4.47) https://t.co/CBevoYOVrs — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 3, 2024

Amarius Mims had a 4.33 shuttle at 340 pounds!! ? — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) March 3, 2024

Amarius Mims’ 4.33-second shuttle time ties Jake Fisher for the best by an offensive tackle since 1999, per @mockdraftable. Fisher was 6-6, 306 pounds. Mims is 6-8, 340. Not human. pic.twitter.com/XBIqgscN6N — Max Chadwick (@MaxChadwickCFB) March 3, 2024

Amarius Mims running a 4.33 short shuttle at 6-8 340 is beyond the realm of normal — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) March 3, 2024

A 4.33 shuttle for a 6'8" & 340 lbs. Amarius Mims is absolutely looney tunes. https://t.co/czAefvczkH — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) March 3, 2024

Mims with a 4.33 shuttle — truly special testing Some others from previous years for a little context pic.twitter.com/kdoMoKdEcr — Clark Brooks (@SEC_StatCat) March 3, 2024

A 4.33 short shuttle drill is insane for someone of Mims' size. The next closest offensive tackle was Joe Alt, who came in with a 4.51. https://t.co/TaXiEzM0VK — Connor Riley (@Kconnorriley) March 3, 2024

But if Mims’ short shuttle time seemed too good to be true, that’s because it was. As it turns out, he didn’t only not record a 4.33-second short shuttle, but he didn’t even participate in the drill after suffering a minor hamstring strain while recording an impressive in its own right 5.07-second 40-yard dash.

“I’m told the 4.33 short shuttle time for Amarius Mims was an error,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler posted to X. “Doesn’t sound like he did any of the shuttles.”

I'm told the 4.33 short shuttle time for Amarius Mims was an error. Doesn't sound like he did any of the shuttles. FYI — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 4, 2024

So why were so many convinced that Mims had recorded an amazing score in a drill he didn’t actually participate in? As it turns out, it was merely an error in which the official NFL Scouting Combine results mistakenly gave the offensive tackle prospect credit for Dylan McMahon’s 4.33-second time.

While still impressive, the context of McMahon logging a 4.33-second shuttle vastly differs from when it was believed that Mims had done it. The North Carolina State center is measured at 6-foot-3 and 299 pounds and is projected to be a potential late-round pick.

Despite the plethora of coverage devoted to the NFL Draft Scouting Combine, the reality is that not every event can be seen at once. And it’s easy to understand why offensive linemen short shuttles might not have been a priority for whichever media members remained in attendance for the final day of the week-long event.

As such, reporters and draftniks alike are left to rely on the NFL’s official results, which, in this case, seem to have made an error.

All things considered, this is a minor blip, and Mims remains a projected first-round pick. But it’s fascinating to see the kind of chaos that one small mistake in such a setting can cause.

