What began as a shoutout for Greg Olsen, resulted in Erin Andrews revealing her love for America’s greatest sandwich, peanut butter and jelly.

During the latest episode of Calm Down With Erin and Charissa, Andrews chided the viral photo of Olsen appearing as if he had a few adult beverages at the recent wedding between San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and model Olivia Culpo. The shoutout prompted Thompson to recall Olsen previously appearing on their Calm Down podcast with a bucket hat. Olsen explained that he puts the hat on as soon as he and his family arrives to their vacation home. He was on vacation at the time of the interview, thus the appearance of his vacation hat.

Thompson then shared her affinity for traditions, suggesting everyone incorporate more of them in their lives, which opened the door for the appearance of the peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

“I have a peanut butter and jelly sandwich before every game, is that a tradition?” Andrews asked. “I feel like it just gives me energy.”

If you poll NFL audiences on what Erin Andrews does prior to every broadcast, the odds of them coming up with “eat a peanut butter and jelly sandwich” seems unlikely.

But Andrews is not alone in her appreciation for peanut butter and jelly. Recently, Stephen A. Smith offered one of the best takes of his career, hitting peanut butter and jelly with the nod of “best sandwich of all time.”

And it deserves that nod, because few things are more dependable than a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. It contains protein, it’s filling, satisfying, salty, sweet, quick, and almost always readily available. When all else fails, peanut butter and jelly is always there. And for Erin Andrews, it’s there before every NFL broadcast.

